Narail Mayhem: Case filed against 250 people, 3 arrested

Police filed a case last night (July 17, 2022) against 250 unidentified people in connection with the recent communal attack at Sahapara area of Dighalia village under Lohagara Police Station of Narail.

Sub-Inspector Makfur Rahman of the police station filed the case, said Narail Superintendent of Police, Prabir Kumar Roy, reports our Khulna correspondent.

“So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the case filed over the vandalism of houses, shops and the attack on two temples. The operation to arrest the rest continues and the other accused will also be arrested soon,” Prabir Kumar Roy added.

Earlier yesterday, police arrested Akash Saha, a college student from Khulna. Kochi Sardar, a resident of Dighalia area of the upazila, filed the case against him.

Mobs on July 15, 2022 vandalised a temple, a grocery store and several houses of the Hindu community in Sahapara area of Lohagara upazila following a Facebook post that reportedly hurt religious sentiments.