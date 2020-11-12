Naimul’s death: Charges framed against Prothom Alo editor, 8 others

Naimul’s father Mujibur Rahman on 6 November filed a case in this regard with the Dhaka CMM court. The police on 16 January submitted their investigation report to court, against 10 persons including the Prothom Alo editor.

The hearing of the charge framing ended on 13 October. An appeal was submitted that day to drop charges against the eight persons including the Prothom Alo and Kishor Alo editors. The court fixed 28 October as the date to issue its directives. On 27 October the date was shifted to 12 November.

Prothom Alo editor’s lawyer Ahsanul Haque Samaji, speaking to the media after the charges were framed on Thursday, said during the hearing they had pointed out the discrepancies of the case in court.