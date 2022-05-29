Myanmar situation not safe for civilians

Precarious security situation in Myanmar is causing delay in the repatriation of the Rohingya, said Bangladesh Permanent Representative to UN in New York, Ambassador Rabab Fatima.

“We remain concerned that the situation in Myanmar continues to remain unsafe for civilians, especially for the ethnic and religious minorities, such as the Rohingyas,” she said.

She was speaking at an open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, convened by the US Delegation as the current president of the Council on Thursday.

About 750,000 Rohingyas fled Myanmar military crackdown in 2017 and took shelter in Bangladesh.

Despite repeated efforts, none of the Rohingyas was repatriated as they fear security risks back in Rakhine State.

Myanmar military’s takeover of power has further complicated the situation, with the military and civilians confronting with each other.

Bangladesh also called for strengthening national judicial mechanisms and, where necessary, supporting international accountability mechanisms, including in the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

She also mentioned Bangladesh’s commitment to protect civilians, and the role its peacekeepers play in fulfilling this mandate.

“Nearly 7,000 peacekeepers from Bangladesh are serving in some of the most challenging missions, providing security at civilian sites, ensuring unhindered humanitarian services, supporting delivery of health and social services, community engagement and empowerment of women and youth,” she added.