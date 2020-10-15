Mushfiqur’s ton in vein as Tamim XI beats Nazmul XI by 42 runs

Mahedi who clobbered nine fours and three sixes in his knock got Taijul in his company after Tamim XI was in dire strait with 128-8 and 200 plus score looked improbable.

However a speedy 83 ball-92 runs partnership in ninth wicket stand between Mahedi and Taijul posed a real challenge for Nazmul XI.

After being sent to bat first, Tamim XI’s start was pretty ordinary as they were four down before crossing the 100 runs mark.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal though held one end, his fellow opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was out on 8 before Anamul Haque Bijoy (12) and Mohammad Mithun (4) perished to loose shot.

Tamim also played a rash shot to be out after hitting four boundaries in 45-ball knock after which Shahadat Hossain Dipu took the anchor role. But he too experienced a sensational collapse at the other end.