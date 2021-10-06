Murder case against Bashundhara MD: PBI asked to submit report by Nov 2

A Dhaka court today asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit — by November 2 — the probe report of a case filed against Bashundhara Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others over the rape and murder of a college student in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesi passed the order after Investigation Officer Golam Moktar Ashrafuddin, also an inspector of PBI, failed to submit the report of the case, court sources said.

After police recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student in a Gulshan flat on April 26, her elder sister had filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Anvir on charge of suicide abetment.

On July 19, Abul Hasan, investigation officer of that case and also Gulshan Police Station’s officer-in-charge, submitted the final report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka.

On August 18, a Dhaka court accepted the final report and relieved Anvir from the case.

However, victim’s elder sister on September 6 filed another case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka against Anvir over rape and murder of the victim.

Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam, chairman of Bashundhara Group, and six others were also made accused in the case for abetment.

On September 29, the High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Anvir in the case.