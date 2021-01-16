Municipalities polls: AL-backed runners win 4 out of 5 mayor posts

Awami League-nominated candidates bagged the mayor posts in four out of five municipalities, as per the election results published unofficially so far.

AL candidates won in Gazipur’s Shripur, Cumilla’s Chandina, Feni’s Daganbhuiyan and Noakhali’s Basurhat municipality, according to the unofficial election results published till 10:00pm.

Besides, a Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) candidate achieved victory in Kushtia’s Bheramara.

The second phase elections to 60 municipalities ended amid reports of violence, irregularities and boycott of at least two candidates.

Election results of all the municipalities have yet to come as the vote counting was going till filing of this report around 10:15pm.