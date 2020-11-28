Muktijuddho Moncho holds demo at Shahbagh against those opposing Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Muktijuddho Moncho today blocked Shahbagh for one hour, demanding arrest of two leaders of Hefajat-e-Islam and Islami Andolan Bangladesh for opposing the establishment of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

Nearly 700 people took to the street at Shahbagh intersection around 4:00pm and staged demonstration till 5:00pm, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

During the demonstration, they placed seven-point demands including the arrest of Maulana Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Hefajat-e-Islam and Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, Senior Naib-e-Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Their other demands include construction of sculptures of Bangabandhu in every educational institution and districts, upazilas of the country, imposing ban on religion-based politics in Bangladesh in order to maintain communal harmony and stopping political activities in mosques and madrasas.

They later announce to hold human chain and protest rallies simultaneously across the country on December 1.