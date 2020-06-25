MP Shahid sent to jail by Kuwait authorities for 21 days

The Attorney General of Kuwait has decided to imprison Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul — accused in money laundering, human trafficking, visa trading and bribery — for 21 days in the central prison, said Arab Times.

According to the report, Public Prosecutor decided to continue the imprisonment of the remaining accused and to release the owner of a company on bail of 2,000 dinars.

Earlier, Kuwait public prosecution approached the Central Bank to freeze the bank accounts of Shahid and his company.

Informed sources had stated that the financial balance of the company amounts to about 5 million dinar, including 3 million as company’s capital.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait “detained” Shahid, a lawmaker of Laxmipur-2 and also managing director and CEO of the company there, on June 6.