Most stocks fall for second straight day

Dhaka and Chittagong bourses closed in the red for the second consecutive day today as most shares fell amid investors’ persistent concern about rising inflation and continued global economic turmoil.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down 4 points, 0.06 per cent, to close at 6,510. It fell 48.84 points, 0.74 per cent on Sunday.

The DSES, the shariah-based index, lost 0.02 per cent to 1,420. The DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip companies, however, gained 0.08 per cent to 2,331.

“The jittery investors are concerned about the rise of inflation considering worldwide economic turmoil. So, they abstained themselves from actively participating in the market,” said International Leasing Securities Ltd, a brokerage house, in its daily market review.

In July, inflation, a measure of changes in prices of a basket of commodities, fell to 7.48 per cent from a nine-year high of 7.56 per cent in June, thanks to a fall in food inflation.

The government has not published the inflation figure for August. However, Planning Minister MA Mannan signalled earlier this month that inflation would go up in August and September owing to the hike in the cost of living and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 1,300 crore, a decrease of 28.2 per cent from the previous session.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as 61 issues advanced, 137 declined, and 173 remained unchanged.

Among the sectors, service was up 1.2 per cent and IT rose 1.2 per cent, whereas jute shed 5.1 per cent, travel retreated 4.9 per cent, and financial institution gave up 1.3 per cent.

Investors’ activity was mostly centred on the pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, which accounted for 15.9 per cent and 11 per cent of the market’s turnover, respectively.

Among the individual stocks, BDCOM Online appreciated the most, rising 9.66 per cent, followed by JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, which surged 9.61 per cent.

Shares of Fine Foods, Yeakin Polymer, Shahjibazar Power, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation also saw significant upward movement.

Meghna Life Insurance suffered the steepest fall, giving up 10.31 per cent. Aziz Pipes slipped 8.55 per cent and Jute Spinners declined 7.16 per cent.

Northern Jute Manufacturing, Peninsula Chittagong and Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa shed more than 6 per cent.

Orion Pharma was the most-traded stock on the DSE, with its shares worth Tk 115 crore transacted, followed by Bangladesh Export Import Company, which saw its securities involving Tk 114 crore changing hands.

Other companies that saw significant turnover included Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, and Eastern Housing.

The Caspi, the all-share index of the bourse in the port city, closed slightly lower at 19,181. Of the securities, 43 advanced, 106 declined, and 92 did not show any price movement.

Turnover fell more than 8 per cent to Tk 115 crore.