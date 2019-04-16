Mosaddek, Jayed in WC squad, no room for Taskin

A New Age file photo of Mosaddek Hossain

Bangladesh on Tuesday recalled batsman Mosaddek Hossain and included uncapped pacer Abu Jayed in their 15-man squad for the World Cup 2019.

Mosaddek regained the confidence of the selectors with a strong performance for Abahani Limited in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, where he scored 428 runs in 12 matches alongside picking seven wickets.

The injury of batsman Mahmudullah also paved the way for the return of Mosaddek, who last played for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in UAE in 2018.

‘We have some injury concerns for Mahmudullah. Most probably he will not be able bowl. So we needed someone down the order who could also bowl few overs, this is why we opted for Mosaddek,’ said chief selector Minhajul Abedin while announcing the squad.

Pace bowler Abu Jayed is the only uncapped player in the squad that included at least four players with the experience playing three World Cups in skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza, Tamim Iqbal, Sakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Jayed played five Tests and three Twenty20 internationals but was yet to play any one-day international.

‘During the New Zealand Test series (in February-March), we saw that Rahi (Jayed) could do swing what we expect from our players,’ said Minhajul.

Jayed’s inclusion inevitably meant there was no room for pacer Taskin Ahmed.

Taskin was in top form during the last Bangladesh Premier League in January-February before he was sidelined by an ankle injury.

He has just recovered from injury but was yet to regain his full fitness.

‘Taskin played the last ODI in October 2017 and it was a long break for him…there are 17 players going to Ireland and if anyone got injured or he got fit by the time, we will keep him as a back-up player,’ said Minhajul.

Bangladesh also named the squad for a tri-nation tournament in Ireland, where uncapped spinner Nayeem Hasan and batsman Yasir Ali will join the World Cup squad.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan earlier on Monday indicated that they might change the World Cup squad depending on the form and fitness of the players in Ireland.

The last date for making any adjustment in World Cup squad is May 23.

The tri-nation, which also included hosts Ireland and West Indies, will be held from May 5-17.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

The World Cup will run from May 30 to July 14 in UK.

World Cup Squad: Mashrafee bin Murtaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain , Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Tri-series Squad: Mashrafee bin Murtaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain , Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Source: New Age.