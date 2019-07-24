Mithun helps Bangladesh win warm-up game in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Mithun (R) plays a shot as Sri Lanka Board President`s XI Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (L) looks on during the one-day warm-up match between Sri Lanka Board President`s XI and Bangladesh at the P. Sara Oval International cricket stadium in Colombo on 23 July 2019. Photo: AFP

Mohammad Mithun hit 91 off 100 balls to lead Bangladesh to a five-wicket win in their warm-up game against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI in Colombo on Tuesday.Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim made 73 in the fourth wicket while the former added 96 with Mahmudullah in the fifth wicket partnership to keep the chase on track.

Mithun’s match-winning innigs featured 11 fours and a six. Mushfiq fired 50 in 46 balls while Mahmudullah made 33 in 37 deliveries to give him due support.

After the fall of these three, Sabbir Rahman slammed 31 off 26 balls to seal the win.

Stand-in skipper opener Tamim Iqbal also contributed 37 at the top of the innings.

Choosing to bat first, the Sri Lankan side were in trouble at the beginning as a brace from Rubel Hossain and one from Taskin Ahmed left them three wickets down at 32.

Yet they could post a healthy total of 282 for 5 thanks to an unbeaten 86 off 63 from Dasun Shanaka, who slammed six fours and six sixes in his attacking innings.

Shehan Jayasuriya was their second highest scorer with a 56 in 78 balls.

Soumya Sarkar also bagged two wickets for Bangladesh.

The Tigers will play three ODIs in the tour, to be played on 26, 28 and 31 July.

Source: Prothom Alo.