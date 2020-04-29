Ministers forego distancing while launching paddy procurement programmes

Two ministers, four lawmakers and several other government officials today launched two programmes in Sunamganj — paddy procurement and handover of harvesting machines — but all seemingly forgot to follow the government instruction on physical distancing.

The incident occurred today when Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque was inaugurating the procurement and harvesting machines handover programmes in Sunamganj.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was also present at the event, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Dr Abdur Razzaque also warned against any irregularity in procuring paddy from farmers.

“Government will buy paddy directly from farmers. There will be no irregularities, no intermediaries in the procurement. We are making a list of small and marginal farmers and paddy will be bought via lottery. No one can influence the process,” the agriculture minister said.

“The government gives Tk 14,000 crore loan to farmers every year. This year the interest rate has been reduced from nine percent to four, and a total of Tk 19,000 crore will be distributed to farmers as loan.”

The minster also promised families of farmers killed by lightning Tk 1 lakh each as financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s fund.

The government will be purchasing 25,866 metric tonnes of paddy, 14,687 metric tonnes of steamed rice and 14,309 metric tonnes of sun-dried rice.

During the programme, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government is currently prioritising agriculture and health sectors.

“There are only two more months left till the upcoming budget and the prime minister has decided to spend 22,000 crore in the next two months.”

During the programme, Sunamganj-5 MP Muhibur Rahman Manik, Sunamganj-1 MP Moazzem Hossain Ratan, Sunamganj-4 MP Pir Fazlur Rahman Misbah, reserved women’s seat-21 MP Shamima Akter Khanam and others were present.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government declared shutdown to curb the transmission of the virus and Sunamganj district has been under lockdown since April 12.