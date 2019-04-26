Minister: BNP MPs expelled from party still lawmakers

Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq inaugurating the 4-storey NI Bhuiya Degree College building in Koshba upazila on April 26, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

The law minister said his statement is in accordance with the constitution

Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq said Zahidur Rahman Zahid, the elected member of parliament (MP) from BNP will still remain a lawmaker in the 11th parliament, regardless of being expelled from the political party.

The minister said: “According to the constitution, any MPs who have sworn-in to parliament will not lose their position following expulsion or resignation from their respective political parties.”

He said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating the 4-storey NI Bhuiya Degree College building in Koshba upazila Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, BNP leader Zahidur Rahman took oath as a member of the 11th parliament from Thakurgaon 3 constituency, violating the party’s decision.

Among the six elected MPs from BNP in the 11th general election, Zahidur is the only one who has taken oath by violating the party’s decision of not being a part of the recently formed parliament.

Later that day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party will take prompt action against Zahid for committing an organizational offence.

He made the statement as the party had not changed its decision of boycotting parliament.