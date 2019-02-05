Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car

These three are the Awami League’s Md Atiqul Islam, the Nationalist Democratic Movement or NDM’s Bobby Hajjaj and independent candidate Mohammad Abdur Rahim, all businessmen by profession.

Despite being a millionaire, readymade garment entrepreneur Atiqul has no car registered in his name.

Bobby, son of controversial tycoon Musa Bin Shamser, has no house registered in his name.

The voters in the city corporation will elect the successor to late Mayor Annisul Huq, who was also an RMG entrepreneur, on Feb 28.

ATIQUL EARNS TK 10M A YEAR

The 58-year old Atiqul owns 16 companies. He holds Bachelors in Commerce degree as per his affidavit.

His annual income is more than Tk 10 million, around half of which comes from business. The other sources of his income include agriculture and rents of houses, apartments or shops.

His wife Shaila Shagufta Islam, a doctor, earns over Tk 2 million annually.

She owns 30 Bhori gold. Jewellers recently hiked gold prices beyond Tk 50,000 per bhori or 11.664 grams.Atiqul’s movable assets include Tk 87,063 cash, $1,576.13 in foreign currencies in bank, and over Tk 11 million deposited in banks and financial institutions.

He also has over Tk 37.5 million of bonds and shares of listed and non-listed companies.

The former BGMEA president owns gold worth Tk 200,000, electronic products worth Tk 500,000 and furniture worth Tk 500,000.

Among his immovable assets is 1074 decimal arable land worth around Tk 41.4 million, infertile land of Tk 2.6 million, and houses and apartments with Tk 25.7 million.

He also has a home loan of Tk 11 million.

HAJJAJ EARNS FROM TEACHING AS WELL

Bobby, 41, also works as a teacher at North South University besides doing business.

He has a car but no home to his name.He earns Tk 327,000 from teaching and Tk 12,412 from other sources annually.

His movable assets include cash Tk 5.4 million, bank deposit of Tk 1.3 million, and Tk 10,000 of gold. He has also lent other Tk 5 million.

His wife has 100 Bhori gold, but no immovable assets.

RAHIM HAS TK 31.55M BONDS, SHARES

The 64-year old Rahim is Chairman of North South Properties Limited. His has passed Grade Eight in school.

He earns over Tk 382,000 a year from his business.His movable assets include Tk 303,300 in cash and bank deposit of Tk Tk 6.5 million.

He also owns bonds and shares of Tk 31.55 million.

The amount of gold owned by Rahim is 20 Bhori with his wife owning half the amount.

The businessman also owns a building worth Tk 5 million.

He has eight cases against him.

THE OTHERS

The Election Commission has rejected nomination of Miles singer Shafin Ahmed by the Jatiya Party for defaulting on loan repayments.

The two other candidates are National People’s Party or NPP’s Anisur Rahman and Progressive Democratic Party or PDP’s Shahin Khan.

Shahin, a businessman, has mentioned himself as self-educated but shown no annual income in his affidavit.He has cash worth Tk 250,000, bank deposit of Tk 300,000, a car and three Bhori gold.

NPP’s Anisur is a graduate. He mentioned politics and social work as his profession.

His annual income from business is Tk 240,000. His wife owns a flat and 20 Bhori gold.

The BNP is not fielding any candidate in this election for fears of rigging and intimidation, which the party claimed caused its debacle in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls.

Source: BDNews24.