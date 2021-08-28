Metro Rail goes on trial run

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd on Friday put a train of six metro rail coaches on a trial run on Diya Bari-Mirpur route, reports UNB.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told UNB that they put six coaches on a trial run from Diya Bari to Mirpur in the morning to check the track from Uttara to Agargaon.

He said the company will put the same set of coaches again on the track on 29 August for reassessing their performances.