Metro Rail goes on trial run

Bangladesh’s long wait for its first-ever metro rail is going to be over by December 2022 as work on the project has gained momentum despite disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic.
Four sets of trains — each comprising six air-conditioned coaches — have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by September next.
There will be a total of 144 coaches for the 24 train sets that will run on a 21km-route from Uttara to Kamalapur Railway Station via Agargaon, Farmgate, Dhaka University campus and Motijheel. There will be a total of 17 stations, according to project documents.