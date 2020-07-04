Mashrafe tests COVID-19 positive again

Prothom Alo 4 July 2020
Sports Correspondent
Former ODI captain of Bangladesh Mashrafe tests positive for coronavirus

File photo

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has tested COVID-19 positive again.

Mashrafe, also the Narail-2 MP, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Saturday.

The popular cricketer has been receiving treatment at his Dhaka residence.

Mashrafe had been busy trying to help people in his area during this time of crisis, took a test after suffering from mild fever and sore throat and tested COVID-19 positive on 20 June.

Later, his younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza also tested COVID-19 positive.

Both of them are doing well.

