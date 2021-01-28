Mamata trying to create ‘Greater Bangladesh’ through ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan: West Bengal BJP president

President of West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Ghosh alleged in a Facebook post today that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to create a “Greater Bangladesh” by raising “Jai Bangla” slogan at her public meetings.

Ghosh shared a poster on his official Facebook account where an image of Mamata is shown with the caption — “The honourary person is uttering the Bangladeshi slogan Jai Bangla which is the national slogan of Islamic Bangladesh.”

“She is fighting with the objective of a Greater Bangladesh,” the post said, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

An angry Mamata on January 23 declined to give her speech at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary where “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata.

“This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult them. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind,” she had said, wrapping up.

Reacting to Ghosh’s Facebook post, Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sougata Roy described it as “not worthy of response”.

“It is condemnable that the BJP is trying to import its divisive communal brand of politics to Bengal,” Roy added.

West Bengal goes to fresh assembly elections by April and the BJP is trying to vote out the ten-year rule of Trinamool Congress.