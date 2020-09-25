Malek behind the ‘Badal Shaheb’ facade

Malek’s farm and a shrine in the name of his father are located in Dakkhin Rajabari area. Locals said he founded the farm in 1999 and the shrine in 2005. He used to visit the shrine every Friday and Saturday, and used to arrange milad (a form of prayer) with participation of local children.

A housewife from an adjacent house told this reporter that there was a poultry farm at this place initially. Later he started rearing cows there and the farm got bigger within some years.

She said they knew that Malek earned a huge fortune from that farm, but they are now taken aback after knowing all the stories about Malek from the media.

*This story, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf.