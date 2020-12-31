Major Hafeez-Awami come down to the streets to remove the bad governance towards BNP

BNP vice chairman Major (OB) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed urged BNP leaders and workers to come to the field, my humble appeal to BNP leaders and workers, come down to the streets to remove Awami misery. Let’s promise our 49th victory day to prevent this government. He said, unity must be created among common people. Democracy cannot be recovered if we do not come to the streets unitedly.

Major Hafiz spoke about his virtual participation in the 49-year ‘Expectation and Achievement’ meeting organized by the Freedom Fighter Dal and the generation of the Liberation War at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday.

Dr. Trustee of the Public Health Centre addressed the discussion meeting chaired by the President of the Freedom Fighters Dal Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat. Jafarullah Chowdhury, Citizen Unity Convenor Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Chairman of Welfare Party Major General (Ab. ) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Vice Chairman of BNP Shaukat Mahmud, Joint Secretary-General Moazzem Hossain Alal, General Secretary of Freedom Fighters, Sadek Khan and other leaders.

Major (of Hafiz said, there has been a huge misbehavior in politics. He has reached where he is not supposed to be. The democracy we fought for is extinct from our country. This is so sad. We went to war at a very young age to liberate the country. But now when I come down to the streets, I search for them, where are those young men. Where did he get lost? Where are the youths who fought for democracy. Mother fought for the honor of sister. Rape incidents are happening every day today. Where are those young men at? Those who will protest against rape. There is no democracy in the country, where is the protest?

A leader of BNP says, those who will come down to the streets and overthrow this government and restore democracy, bring back their right to vote, we will take strong steps on the streets as their supportive force.

Major Hafiz said, don’t hesitate to say, today democracy and good governance are in exile in our country. Human dignity is misguided. At this time of freedom we have only got misery. We are all living in a huge prison. The government says, we are the role models of world development. But we are below Bhutan in the index of development. The so-called developmental role model is a blank bully. We are getting poorer and poorer.

He said, what was the result of the war we went into 49 years ago? How much our freedom has been achieved, how much it has been implemented, this question stirs us all. The great liberation war of 1971 is a memorable chapter for the Bengali nation. A golden episode of history.

The question may arise, what did we get in these 49 years of independence. We all love to dream. How much of the dream that we fought for 49 years ago in the battlefield has come true.

He said, don’t hesitate to say that the freedom fighters in Bangladesh are now fighting for democracy. All the political parties in the country, how will they go to power, they are making that plight. I don’t see them going to the streets for democracy. But already the freedom fighters have come to the streets and proved their courage.

He also said, it feels sad to see today’s Bangladesh. Misbehavior on all levels. Where did the war of liberation go for equality, human dignity, social justice. My hope to everyone today is to spread the true consciousness of our liberation war nationwide through the next generation.

