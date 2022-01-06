Mahbub Talukder tells lies: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has termed Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder’s remarks regarding the ongoing union parishad (UP) polls as ‘lies’ and ‘slander’.

He said, “Mahbub Talukder always makes false statements. He makes instigative speeches. Probably, he has some agenda behind such remarks.”

CEC said this while speaking to newspersons after a workshop at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday.