Mahbub powers Navy to Victory Day title

A hattrick from promising striker Mahbub Hossain steered star-studded Bangladesh Navy to the title of Victory Day Hockey tournament following an emphatic 5-0 win over Bangladesh Air Force in the final at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium yesterday.

Mahbub, a striker of under-21 national team, came into this tournament after playing in the President’s Cup tournament. He was the star of the show for the star-studded side, which boasts a number of national team players including veteran forward Rasel Mahmud Jimmy.

While Bangladesh Air Force had produced some resistance during their 3-1 defeat against Navy in the group stages, they looked helpless in yesterday’s match.

Mahbub started Navy’s goalfest in the 18th minute and scored two more in the 33rd and 40th minutes to complete his hattrick.Ashraful Islam made it 4-0 in the 51st minute from a penalty corner before Moinul Islam Koushik sealed the victory in the 53rd minute to ensure another trophy for Navy this year following their victory in ShaheedSmriti Hockey tournament in February.