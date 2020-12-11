Lower court judge attacked in Chattogram: Judges issue protest, demand security

Following the incident of an attack on Chattogram’s Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zahir Uddin, the lower court judges have expressed anger and demanded the government ensure their security.

They also demanded exemplary punishment of the attackers of Judge Zahir Uddin.

The judges of lower courts including the district and sessions judges and judicial magistrates under Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) came up with the demand at an urgent meeting virtually held yesterday evening.

BJSA’s Secretary General Bikash Kumar Saha told The Daily Star today that a group attacked Chattogram’s Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zahir Uddin and beat him when he protested the movement of their motorbikes on the wrong-side at Patenga on December 9.

Zahir Uddin, who went to Patenga by his private car for a visit, sustained serious injury as one of his hands was fractured, he said.

Bikash Kumar Saha, also joint secretary (administration) of the law ministry, said two of the attackers were arrested and taken on remand after a case was filed in connection with the incident.

Zahir Uddin, who was treated at a hospital in Chattogram, is now at his residence, he said.