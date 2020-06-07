Lockdown in Dhaka based on red-yellow-green colour zones soon

Outside of Dhaka city, three areas in Narayanganj have been placed under lockdown from Sunday.

After a 66-day closure due to coronavirus, government and private offices reopened on 31 May. The virus transmission increased rapidly since then. Under the circumstances, on 1 June a high level meeting of the government decided to divide various areas of the country into red, yellow and green zones and enforce various degrees of area-based lockdown.

Head of the health ministry’s media cell and health services division additional secretary, Habibur Rahman Khan, on Sunday told Prothom Alo that the experts were identifying the red, yellow and green zones. Once this was complete the lockdowns would begin, though a couple of areas in Dhaka would be placed under lockdown within a day or two.

Special arrangements will be made in the red zones for people to buy and sell essential commodities. Certain areas of East Rajabazar under Ward 27 where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was high, will be declared as red zones. Preparations are also on to lockdown certain parts of Wari under the Dhaka South city corporation.

The health ministry has said efforts will be on to gradually, in phases, change the red zones to yellow and the yellow zones to green.