Lockdown in Bangladesh enters second day amid public apathy

The weeklong lockdown in Bangladesh entered the second day on Tuesday with a growing public apathy to it as a large number of private vehicle, rickshaw and auto-rickshaw started plying the city streets and people moving freely ignoring the risks of Covid-19 transmission.

However, public transport went off the roads while shops remained shut in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, reports news agency UNB.

Office-goers endured sufferings to reach their destinations as they did the previous day.

Alongside car, rickshaw and CN-run auto-rickshaw and microbus and many ride-sharing services were seen operating in the capital as usual.

Malls are closed as per the government instruction but shops were seen open in many areas.