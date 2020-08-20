Liverpool to begin Premier League title defence against Leeds

Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate on the opening weekend after they were guaranteed 30 days of rest following the end of their European seasons.
City were due to open their season against Aston Villa and United against Burnley but those games have been moved.
Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season in charge of Arsenal with a trip to newly promoted Fulham on 12 September, while north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur host Everton.
Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Crystal Palace host Southampton, while West Ham United face Newcastle United at the London Stadium.
Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ opening matches are both scheduled for 14 September, with the Blues travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves visiting Sheffield United.
The first showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City will take place on 7 November at the Etihad Stadium with the other game scheduled for 6 February.
The first major derby of the season is set for 17 October when Everton host Liverpool, while the two Manchester derbies are scheduled for the weekends of 12 December and 6 March.
The season, which will not have a winter break, will conclude on 23 May, less than three weeks before the start of the rescheduled European Championships.