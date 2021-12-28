Launch fire: Parliamentary committee asks authorities to provide proper compensation to victims

A parliamentary body today asked authorities concerned to provide proper financial compensation to the deceased and injured victims of the deadly fire on MV Abhijan-10 launch on the Sugandha river on December 24.

The parliamentary standing committee on shipping ministry also asked the ministry officials to make every arrangement to ensure free medical treatment for the injured victims.

At least 41 people have died so far after a deadly fire swept through the launch, sources said.

“The ministry officials have informed the meeting that Tk 1.5 lakh will be provided to each of the deceased’s family while medical treatment will be ensured for all injured victims — free of cost — on behalf of the ministry,” Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, a member of the parliamentary watchdog told The Daily Star.

Shimul, a lawmaker of Awami League from Chapainawabganj-1, also said they have asked the ministry to ensure vigilance at all water vessels so that such deadly incidents do not occur in future.

He also said the committee will discuss elaborately on the safety and other related issues of water vessels at the committee’s next meeting.

AL MP Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.