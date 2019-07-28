Langeveldt, Vettori join Tigers’ set up

Charl Langeveldt, left, and Daniel Vettori, right.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday named former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt as the new fast bowling coach of the national team, replacing former West Indies great Courtney Walsh.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori replaced former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi as new spin bowling coach and he would work for 100 days upto 2020 ICC World Twenty20 in Australia, starting from the India tour in November.

‘Though we are yet to sign any agreement with Vettori he has agreed to work with us… we also got the confirmation from Langeveldt,’ BCB president Nazmul Hasan said after a meeting of the Board of Directors in Mirpur.

Nazmul added that the BCB has agreed to renew the contract of batting coach Neil McKenzie, who worked with the limited over set-up of the national team until the recent World Cup.

The BCB president said they were yet to finalise if McKenzie would work with the Test squad during his next term.

The BCB also decided to review the performance of fielding coach Rayan Cook after the end of the ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

‘I thought he was good, though the fielding was a headache in the World Cup. But after what happened yesterday [in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka] what can I say about this,’ said Nazmul.

The BCB also could not finalise any name for the head coach but Nazmul added that they are in talks with several candidates for the crucial post.

One of the candidates that the BCB contracted is former Zimbabwean captain Andy Flower, Nazmul confirmed though he did not elaborate if there was any progress in talks with him.

Nazmul also ruled out the speculation of approaching former coach Chandika Hathurusinghe.

‘He will be considered if he applies. But neither we approached him, nor did he apply so far,’ he said.

In a further development, Nazmul has said that the BCB has decided to renew the agreement of the members of the selection committee.

It was earlier speculated that the BCB would appoint new selectors but Nazmul said the BCB found nothing wrong in their performance.

‘One position of selector remained vacant. We will try to fulfill this,’ he said. Nazmul added that the selectors would work under existing two-tier system, meaning they would report to cricket operations chief.

Among other important decision, the BCB decided to seek Expression of Interest for planned Sheikh Hasina International Stadium in Purbachal and seek ICC accreditation for the Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.

The BCB also decided to apply to the International Cricket Council to include Bangladesh in Women’s Under-19 World Cup and hold an Under-12 cricket carnival next year to mark the birth centenary of country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next year.

Nazmul informed that the BCB also approved the budged for the ongoing financial year with Tk 243 crore as income and Tk 188 crore as expense. The BCB had Tk 55 crore as surplus in their previous budget, said Nazmul.

The BCB decided to donate Tk 10 lakh to former national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain and Ramchand Goala and Tk 2 lakh to sports journalist Mahbub Alam Khan. The BCB also decided to play the entire hospital bill of ailing first national captain Shamim Kabir.

Source: New Age.