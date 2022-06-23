Korean company gets charge of collecting tolls on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway

The Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) has been given charge of collecting tolls on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway– officially known as Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway.

The cabinet committee approved on purchase, the proposal at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today (June 22, 2022).

The government will have to provide the company Tk 717.49 crore for the next five years for this job, said a press release.

As a service provider, KEC will look after toll collection of the six-lane expressway including service lanes on both sides, the operation of intelligent transport system (ITS), and operation and maintenance of the country’s first ever expressway, added the release.