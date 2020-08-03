Karnaphuli Tunnel Project makes ‘breakthrough’ amid pandemic

Karnaphuli Tunnel Project has achieved a “breakthrough” with the completion of the left line despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The project in Chattogram is constructed by China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC).

Featured with two-tube four-lane of the shield section, the Karnaphuli Tunnel connects Chattogram city to the other side of Karnaphuli River.

The multi-lane road tunnel project under the river Karnaphuli is the first underwater tunnel in South Asia, and also the first overseas large-diameter underwater TBM tunnel undertaken by a Chinese company.

The completion of the project will greatly improve the traffic conditions in Chattogram and promote economic development of Bangladesh, said a media release on Monday (August 3).

It will also contribute to improvement of the Asian Highway Network, as well as the connectivity between Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into “One City Two Towns”.

The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on February 24, 2019 inaugurated the works on the tunnel, under Karnaphuli River at construction yard of the tunnel project area at Patenga.