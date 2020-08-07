Karachi weather update: City expected to receive 80-130mm rain today

At least one person lost their life during the fourth spell of rain in Karachi, while several areas went dark due to rainfall. — File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday said that the heavy downpour with thunderstorm is expected at any time in Karachi with the city expected to receive between 80-130mm of rainfall today.

According to the Met department, the low air pressure over Rajasthan which will cause the showers, has intensified.

The director of the Met department said that the low air pressure is currently present in Karachi and southern Balochistan. The port city may receive 80 to 130 mm of rainfall with gusty winds which are likely to blow in the city before the rainstorm.

The rainfall is expected to continue across the city till Saturday.

Three people die, prolonged hours of loadshedding take place in Karachi

Yesterday, three people were killed in different rain-related incidents where two people were killed due to electrocution in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Lyari and another man drowned in Lyari river near Maripur.

The rain showers did not come with glad tidings for the residents of the city as prolonged power outages continued to make life difficult for the people.

In view of the fourth rain spell in the monsoon season and the pandemic, the NED University cancelled its midterms to be held today and tomorrow.

On Thursday, the intermittent rain continued in different areas of Karachi with some heavy falls as the inundation of various roads and low-lying areas caused massive traffic jams and left large city areas without electricity.

Sources at the K-Electric said more than 600 feeders tripped in different areas as soon as the downpour hit Karachi.

The rain also uprooted trees in some areas, particularly in Karachi’s Garden locality. Also, several flights were either cancelled or diverted to other airports due to bad weather in Karachi.