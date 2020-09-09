JS secretariat violating constitution by distorting MPs’ questions: BNP

“As per the constitution and the rules of procedure, the speaker and the deputy speaker may accept or may not accept any question submitted by any MP, but they don’t have any jurisdiction to change or distort the question. But we’re living in a country where there are scams in voting, banks, share market, education, corona equipment and mask procurement. There’s no sector, including the health one, where there is no deception. This deception has now entered parliament,” she said.

Rumeen said the government has no capability and courage to face only seven BNP MPs and give replies to their questions as it is ‘not’ elected with people’s votes.

She claimed that she submitted seven questions in the current parliament session, and all of those have been published with distortion.

“The seven questions published in my name were not ones that I had submitted as they changed those through deception. You talk about strong opposition, but don’t have the courage to publish our questions as those are.”

BNP MPs GM Siraj, Mosharraf Hossain, Aminul Islam and Jahidur Rahman were also present.