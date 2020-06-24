Journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away

Mashuk Chowdhury, renowned poet and Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Dhaka early Wednesday.

The 73-year-old breathed his last around 1:30pm at Rushmono Specialised Hospital, said Ashraful Haider Chowdhury, the journalist’s younger brother, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Mashuk Chowdhury left behind his wife, a daughter and host of relatives to mourn his death.

He has been undergoing treatment at the Pan Pacific Hospital in city’s Shahjahanpur area since June 16 for pneumonia. He had tested negative for coronavirus.

He was later taken to Rushmono Hospital as his condition deteriorated around 12 am, said Anisur Rahman, a reporter of Bangladesh Pratidin.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Hazipara while his second namaz-e-janaza was held at Uttar Madartek Baitullah Jam-e- mosque in the city on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at Madartek graveyard.

Journalist Mashuk Chowdhurys studied Bangla at the Dhaka University and took journalism as a profession.

He also worked at Daily Shangbad, Daily Khabar, Daily Desh and other newspapers.

Mashuk, also a poet, is renowned for his books ‘Muktijuddha Priyatama Amar’, ‘Nirbachito Kabita’, ‘Swarger Replica’, ‘Atyagasahan’ and ‘Nadir Naam Dushomoy’

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin expressed deep shock at the demise of the senior journalist. They also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.