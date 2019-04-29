Journalist Mahfuz Ullah buried

Senior journalist Mahfuz Ullah was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard on Sunday, according to UNB.

Family members, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers buried him at the graveyard around 7:00pm.

Mahfuz Ullah, who had been on life support at the Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 69.

A flight of Thai Airways carrying his body reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12:42am.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held after Zohr prayers at Dormitory Jame Mosque in Green Road area.

Mahfuz Ullah’s body was brought to the National Press Club around 4:15pm and his second janaza was held there around 5:20am.

After the janaza, his colleagues, political leaders and different organisations paid homage to him placing wreaths at his coffin.

Mahfuz Ullah’s son Mostafa Habib Antu said they will arrange a milad mahfil at the National Press Club after Asr prayers on 1 May seeking divine blessings for his father’s departed soul.