Journalist Kajol’s bail petition rejected in Kamrangirchar police station case

Police escort Shafiqul Islam Kajol at a Khulna court on Sunday, May 3, 2020

A Dhaka court rejected the bail petition for journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in Kamrangirchar police station in March.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah rejected the petition after a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

Barrister Jotirmoy Barua, who filed the bail petition on Tuesday, joined the hearing on behalf of Kajol.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Showkat Ali, general recording officer (GRO) of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Dhaka, confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Since Monday, photojournalist Kajol has been shown arrested in this case.

The court passed the order after Detective Branch Sub-Inspector Md Rassel Mollah, also the investigation officer of the case, filed a petition on July 22 to show Kajol arrested in the Kamrangirchar police station case.

The case was filed by Sumaiya Chowdhury Banna, member of Bangladesh Jubo Mohila League’s Central Committee, under the DSA on March 11.

What happened till now

Three separate cases had been filed against Kajol with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Kamrangirchar, and Hazaribagh police stations under the Digital Security Act in March.

The journalist went missing on March 10, a day after the first case was filed by Awami League’s Magura 1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka on March 9.

Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the case filed under the DSA for publishing and sharing a news article on social media regarding expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

Kajol, who had previously worked as a photojournalist in national dailies such as the “Dainik Samakal” and “Banik Barta,” is the editor of the fortnightly magazine “Pokkhokal.”

After his 53-day disappearance, Kajol was detained by members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Benapole border in Jessore on May 3.

Detained on charge of trespassing by the BGB, Kajol was produced before a Jessore court on May 3.

Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against Kajol under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.