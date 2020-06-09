Joint commissioner who ‘offered bribe to DMP chief’ transferred

The joint commissioner who allegedly offered bribe to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner was transferred today.

Md Imam Hossain, joint commissioner (logistics), was made joint commissioner of DMP’s Public Order Management Division, according to an order signed by DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.

This internal transfer came days after Shafiqul Islam in a letter to Inspector General of Police sought transfer of Imam, an additional deputy inspector general of police, on charge of offering the DMP commissioner bribe.

According to rules, transfer of superintendent of police and above ranked officials from one unit to another rests on the Home Ministry but unit chiefs can transfer any official within their jurisdiction.

In his letter to the IGP, the commissioner termed the joint commissioner “a corrupt officer” and said that there were graft allegations against Imam Hossain over various purchases.

“Imam even offered the commissioner a percentage from procurement. And, that is why, he should not be working in DMP,” the DMP chief said in the letter.

The DMP commissioner further requested the police chief for immediate transfer of Imam and take necessary steps regarding the issue.

Besides, joint commissioner (transport) Mainul Haque has been given the additional charge of joint commissioner (logistics) while joint commissioner (POM) Abdul Malek was transferred to the post of joint commissioner (protection and diplomatic security).