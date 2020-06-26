Job market crash scares job seekers

Coronavirus has brought the job market to a standstill. Fresh appointments have come to a halt in almost all government and private organisations. The BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam has also been suspended.

Concerned persons say that because of the impact of coronavirus, employment may not return to normal even after the pandemic abates. However, new vistas of employment will open up for youth equipped with the required skills, human resource experts say.

The preliminary exam for the 41st BCS exam was scheduled for April this year and 475,000 candidates applied. In the meantime, the results of the 40th BCS exam have been suspended. The final results of the 38th BCS are suspended. However, everyone of the special 39th BCS batch has been appointed.

Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Mohammad Sadiq, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the BCS results and exams have been held up due to coronavirus. It had been planned to hold this exam after the HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams, but now even the HSC exams are uncertain. There are many candidates for the 41st BCS. We will just have to wait for the situation to improve, he said.