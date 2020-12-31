Jashore Hi-Tech Park: High hopes for a ‘Silicon Valley’ sink in despair

The Jashore Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park was supposed to be Bangladesh’s Silicon Valley. The park would open doors to an economy based in meritocracy. But three years down the line, it is sunk in despair.

Why has this park met which such an unfortunate predicament? It is because investments haven’t been as expected. Most of the investors now work with training, digital marketing, call centres and graphic designing. The park has failed to go anywhere near meeting the employment targets. A section of the investors have left the park. The dormitories, constructed at a huge expense, lie vacant. The amphitheatre is rented out for weddings.

The Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park was inaugurated in December 2017. The government set up this park on a plot little over 12 acres in Nazir Shankarpur of Jashore town at a cost of Tk 3.05 billion (Tk 305 crore). Before it began running, state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed told the media that the Jashore hi-tech park would be the Silicon Valley of Bangladesh.

Despite several attempts, it wasn’t possible to speak to state minister Zunaid Ahmed to ask him about the present state of the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park. Written questions were even sent to him, but no reply has been received.