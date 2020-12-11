Janata Bank heist: Bank authorities cannot avoid responsibility

Naturally that question arises as to how Janata Bank’s exchange institutions abroad operate? Does it have any policy? The aim of opening these institutions was to make it easier for the expatriates to send remittance and conduct business. If the exchange institutions of the private banks can make a profit, why should the state-owned enterprises count losses? These institutions are run on the people’s tax money. It should be kept in mind that the exchange institutions of state-owned banks abroad are not for the protection of personal interests or the appointment of dishonest and incompetent persons. First, Sushmita Tabassum is not a regular employee. Second, she is a member of the Dhaka Judge’s Court Bar. Janata Bank authorities have given such a big responsibility to a non-professional. As a result, they cannot avoid the responsibility of heist.

The country’s banking sector has faced turmoil and corruption for long. Although much has been written about this, the theft of Janata Bank dollars is proof that the situation has not changed. In 2016, the reserves of Bangladesh Bank were stolen using Swift code. And this time an employee stole the dollars of Janata Bank. The board of Janata Bank at the time had appointed Sushmita. Now they have to find her and recover the money. Bangladesh Bank should demand accountability from Janata Bank and take action against those responsible.