Jamuka decides to revoke gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman

Two of the Jamuka members, who took part in the meeting on Tuesday, told Prothom Alo that Jamuka member Shahiduzzaman MP proposed to take the opinion of the law ministry before making the decision. But, most of the Freedom Fighters along with injured Freedom Fighter Rashidul Alam said it would take a long time if it is sent to the law ministry. If necessary, the liberation war ministry will talk to the law ministry later and would settle legal complications, if there is any.

The Jamuka meeting also discussed how the names of people who worked against the Liberation War and the people identified as the plotters of Bangabandhu murder are still in the ‘Lal Mukti Barta,’ the book regarded as the most authentic list of Freedom Fighters. Later, it was decided that a committee, led by Shajahan Khan will work to exclude the names of those persons. The committee would make a list of such controversial people and present that in the next meeting. The committee would also work on whether the Swadhinota Padak (Independence Award) of Ziaur Rahman could be revoked.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said such a decision is a supreme contempt for the Liberation War and the Freedom Fighters. He also termed the decision as political vengeance.

“First thing is, we don’t know anything about this decision of the government. It would be most unfortunate if the government takes any such decision. This would be a complete contempt for the Liberation War and the Freedom Fighters because, even the enemies of Ziaur Rahman acknowledges his contributions in the Liberation War. In that context, such a decision would be supremely defamatory and contempt for the Liberation War and the Freedom Fighters.”