Jamal wins hearts in Kolkata

Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan will be in the hearts of Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting Club, the club’s coach said yesterday while lavishing praise on the midfielder ahead of his last match for the outfit.

Kolkata Mohammedan will play against I-League leaders Churchill Brothers and that match will be the Jamal’s last appearance for Kolkata Mohammedan as he will leave Kolkata on March 18 to join the national team in Nepal.

Ahead of the match, the team’s coach Sankarlal Chakraborty heaped lavish praise on Jamal, who was by his side at the official press briefing yesterday.

“We will miss him. He will be in our hearts forever,” Chakraborty said after deliberating on Jamal’s impact on the team.

“Jamal has been an integral part of the team. He was one of the key members of the leadership group. He always ensured that the dressing room atmosphere was good. I wish Jamal all the very best with the Bangladesh national team,” said the Mohammedan coach.

Jamal joined the Kolkata outfit in January, on loan from Saif Sporting Club, and played in one all but one of their 10 matches, missing one match due to an injury. Even though the Bangladesh captain did not set the I-League on fire in his debut campaign, it has been an impressive one for the 30-year-old.

Initially, Jamal found it a bit difficult in Indian football, coming off a lengthy layoff due to testing positive for coronavirus. But with every passing game, his influence and impact on the team increased. The midfielder is satisfied with what he has done with Kolkata Mohammedan.

“Overall, it has been a good experience for me,” Jamal said. “When I came it was very hard for me because of my [being infected with] coronavirus and the team was new and we didn’t practise much together. After some time, I found it’s a good group and I’m proud to be here.”

Playing in a deep-lying playmaker role instead of the conventional central defensive midfield, Jamal had little opportunity to score but was one of the central figures of the team as the Black Panthers tried to build up their game from the back.

Mohammedan, as a team, were erratic throughout the campaign, managing to squeeze into the super six stage following a string of victories but are currently languishing in sixth position.

But it was not due to any lack of effort from the Bangladesh skipper, as the club’s designated set-piece specialist showed his class with his great control on the ball and wide range of passes. Instead, his performances got better and better as Chakraborty took over following the sacking of former coach Jose Hevia in the middle of the campaign.

Jamal may be leaving Kolkata with a bit of regret for not scoring a goal or earning an assist, which he might want to achieve if he gets another call from this team or any other team. He left the door open by saying, “I cannot say what the future holds, but if I get the opportunity, why not?”

But after today, Jamal will be shifting his focus to a different challenge and a different responsibility to lead Bangladesh in the tri-nation tournament in Nepal, a responsibility he wants to wear with pride.

“Always want to give my best for the national team. You have to be proud, give your best and you have to enjoy the moment because once your career is finished, you will miss those things. So always try to give your best,” Jamal said.