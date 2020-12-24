Jamal to fly to India today to join Kolkata Mohammedan

Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan is scheduled to fly to India this afternoon to join Kolkata Mohammedan SC for the upcoming I-league, starting from January 9.

“I’m going to India today to join Mohammedan. Everyone please keep me in your prayers,” Jamal said in a video message this morning before heading to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The 30-year-old had stayed back in Qatar for personal reasons following Bangladesh’s World Cup qualifying fixture on December 4 and was found Covid-positive on December 10. He was asymptomatic and stayed at a hotel in isolation, under the observation of Qatar FA.

The midfielder returned to the country on December 22 after testing Covid-negative in Doha. Jamal had missed playing in the IFA Shield for the Black and Whites, who were eliminated following a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Real Kashmir in the semifinal on December 16.