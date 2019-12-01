Israel controls US through money and media

FULL STORY AND VIDEO

Israel controls the US election process through money and media, control the American economy through the Federal Reserve System, control the US mainstream media through mega corporations, an American writer and political commentator says.

Walt Peretto made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Friday after China said the United States “harbors sinister intentions” in signing into law two bills that support the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, and summoned the US envoy over the issue.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had filed a “strong protest” with US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday and demanded that the US “correct its mistakes and change course” and “avoid further damage” to bilateral relations.

The development came just a day after US President Donald Trump signed into law a controversial piece of legislation, the so-called “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” that had attracted bipartisan support from Congress last week.

The new law requires the US State Department to certify, at least every year, that Hong Kong has sufficient autonomy to justify favorable US trading terms that have helped it maintain its status as an international financial hub.

Peretto said, “China is reacting to a bill signed by President Trump by filing a protest with the US Ambassador. The bill is called the ‘Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.’ This after an FBI video was recently released to the public warning that Russia, China, and Iran are influencing the US election process, putting into people’s minds that these three countries are the most egregious nations throwing US elections in their favor.”

“When in fact it is Israel that controls the US election process through money and media, control the US economy through the FED, control the US mainstream media through 6 corporations, control the Congress through a pledge to Israel that freshman congressmen and senators sign in exchange for campaign contributions, control the President through dual citizen advisers, and advance one world socialism through George Soros,” he noted.

“This move by the Trump administration sounds good on the surface because the Chinese people do live under authoritarianism, but I don’t think Trump is truly concerned about the Chinese people. But it looks good that he is appearing to be proactive in fighting for the common man while diverting attention from the grip Israel has on American society. For years now Russia has been targeted by the American political left as a foreign influence that threw the 2016 election from Clinton to Trump and Iran was targeted in the FBI video, accused of using social media to promote Iranian interests. What nation doesn’t promote its interests? This accusation is so lame it’s hard to keep a straight face while saying this,” he said.

“I also think that social-engineers and media myth writers are attempting to lump the protesters in Hong Kong, Iran, and Venezuela into one single dynamic of democracy vs. authoritarianism, with the US always on the side of democracy while Israel is portrayed as a democratic ally of the US. When in fact Israel has a tight hegemonic grip on US society that must never be mentioned or the accusation is anti-Semitism is used as a weapon to silence truth,” the analyst said.

“To differentiate, the protesters in Venezuela and Iran have heavy Western influences while the Hong Kong protests are more of an organic reaction to Chinese authoritarianism. But this latest piece of legislation, I believe, is a move to portray the US on the side of democracy to cover up America’s longtime initiatives and actions against democracy worldwide. In the case of China let’s hope the protesters positively influence their government in the favor the common person,” he concluded.