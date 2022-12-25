Interview: Lars Tallert -‘Without independent journalism, there can be no democracy’

Climate journalism is incredibly difficult. Climate change is uncertain, it is in the future and it is not event based. It is a nightmare for journalists who deal with events here and now. What is worse, much of the “doom and gloom” journalism that we produce make people feel powerless. And then we have totally failed, as the purpose of journalism is to empower people. The awareness that climate change is happening due to mankind is quite high. But the response is very low.

What can I do as an individual? As journalists, what we really should do is to inform people on what they can do in their reality. We typically tell the story of the scientists, we tell the story of 1.5, but what does that mean? What is 1.5 degrees? If I say 2.5, I don’t understand the difference. It is bad journalism. Good journalism is about doing stories about people, on topics of concern to them. We need to understand how people are affected by climate change. What do they need from us? They want solutions in their daily lives.

Not COP27, not the 40,000 people going to Sharm-el-Sheikh and achieving very little. They want to know how climate change will affect their crop, their next harvest? How will it affect fishing? How will affect the smog in Dhaka? How will it affect my children? Should I move from the Sundarbans or any coastal areas? These are the kind of questions that people ask.

We tend to report on everything like it’s a football game. Football is fantastic when we talk about the World Championship, about Argentina and Brazil. But life is not a football game. It is about how we can change our reality. We all know Bangladesh will be one of the countries hardest hit by climate change and we already see the consequences. And it is just the beginning.

So as media, we need to have a special strategy on how to combat climate change. And we need to look at the possibilities. Just to give you one example: Today three per cent of the Bangladeshi energy sector is renewable energy. We know that renewable energy will increase rapidly in the near future. Can you imagine the possibilities? So while we need to keep on exposing the problems in society, we also need to make space for the people that see the possibilities. That is the way to go, if we want to be prosperous and contribute to a democratic and sustainable society.