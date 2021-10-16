Interview: Badiul Alam Majumdar – Whose committee will this search committee actually be?

According to the constitution, there should be a law to form the election commission, but this has not been drawn up in the past 50 years. Shujan came up with a draft recently. It is the government that is to make the law. Why did you all have to come up with a draft?

Unfortunately, no government came up with this law over the past 50 years. They have simply ignored this constitutional directive. Shujan is a platform of the citizens. It works in the interests of the citizens, for the welfare of the citizens. We feel the need to be active against this predicament.

It is being said there is not enough time. They are unwilling to hold discussions and dialogue. We drew up this draft to show that preparing such a law is not a very time-consuming or difficult task. Basically, before the ATM Shamsul Huda commission completed its term in office, they had prepared a draft. We have used that draft, looked in the laws of various neighbouring countries and discussed the matter with experts, to come up with this draft. Discussions need to start on the issue. It is not enough just to have a law. It must be ensured that the law upholds public interest.