Interview: Badiul Alam Majumdar: ‘Election Commission must prove itself in action, not words’

It is difficult to say how the new commission is because, before it was formed, we had demanded that the search committee be transparent in its recommendations. In fact, many of those invited to talks with the search committee had demanded the same. The law related to appointing the chief election commissioner and the other commissioners clearly states that the search committee must carry out its duties with transparency and neutrality. It also says that they will make their selections in consideration of honesty and repute. However, there is no yardstick for honesty and repute. The only determinant of this is people’s opinion and that is vital.

People would have been able to give their opinion if it was revealed whose names had been proposed and who had made the proposals. If the election commission had been formed in a transparent process, then it would have been possible to do away with the lack of trust and the various questions that surfaced about the previous election commission. Questions have even been raised about this new election commission.

There have been reports in the media that the small parties have shown big success in the formation of the election commission. But it actually seems that the ruling party has successfully repeated the process it had taken up in 2017 to appoint their pre-selected persons to the commission. This has created suspicion. This is unfortunate. The search committee could have taken steps to dispel these suspicions.