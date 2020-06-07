Comments

Import, export through Chittagong Port up in May | The Business Standard 7 June 2020 Port authorities said the volume of imports and exports would further increase in June and the following monthsFile photo of a ship anchored at the port Import and export through Chittagong Port increased in May after continuous decline in the last few months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Compared to April, export-import of container goods increased by 54.8 percent in May, but bulk goods trade dropped by 38.51 percent. According to the Chittagong Port Authority, in May, 223 ships arrived from different countries whereas 258 ships arrived in April, a 13.23 percent fall. Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Mohammad Omar Farooq told The Business Standard that the volume of imports and exports would further increase in June and the following months. Although 13 percent fewer ships arrived in May, the amount of goods was more as the ships were larger, he explained. About 92 percent of the country's import and export trade is done through the port of Chittagong, which imports and exports goods by container and bulk carrier ships. In addition to bulk carriers, food products, cement clinker, billets, scraps, stones are transported. On the other hand, container vessels transport fruits, raw materials of the readymade garment industry, machinery, electronic goods, cosmetics and other products.