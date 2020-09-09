‘I have nothing to prove’: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. The Portuguese forward, who has scored 48 international goals in 47 matches since turning 30, answered critics by saying he had nothing to prove.

Portugal thrashed Croatia 4-1 last week without their top man and that prompted suggestions that Portugal maybe better off without the goal-scoring machine.

Having scored his 100th and 101st at international level, Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Goal.com afterwards: “I didn’t follow the comments. It’s an opinion.

“I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave a mark again. I don’t care about provocations.

“What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch.”

Brazil great Pele also congratulated Ronaldo for surpassing a century of international goals for Portugal.

Pele, who himself scored 77 goals for Brazil, was quick to celebrate Ronaldo’s latest milestone with the Juventus star once again exceeding expectations.

“I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey,” Pele tweeted.