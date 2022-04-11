Huge amounts of money being siphoned abroad from mega projects: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that thousands of crores of taka are being plundered from mega projects in the country and siphoned off abroad.

“Taral gas-e garal hisab (anomalies in LNG) is the headline in a newspaper today (Sunday). If you read the report, you will be shocked to learn how so many thousands of crores of taka are being taken out. Already Tk 11,610 crores have gone from Maheshkhali’s floating LNG terminal,” he said.

Speaking at a cover unveiling ceremony of a reprinted book of Maulana Bhasani titled “Mao Zedong er Deshe” at the Jatiya Press Club, the BNP leader said there is now nothing in Bangladesh, except plundering and exploitation in every sector.

“If you investigate all these (mega) projects, you’ll find that thousands of crores of taka are being taken away. Such a terrible situation is now there in the country,” he observed.

The BNP leader said the nation must find a way to get rid of the current dreadful situation in the country. “First of all, we have to establish our rights. As a liberal democratic party, we believe in elections. A free and fair and neutral election must be held in the country.”

“Dr Akbar Ali Khan does not do the politics of BNP. He said yesterday (Saturday) the election would not be fair without a caretaker government. It’s not just his opinion as many people think like that,” he observed.

Fakhrul said it is now necessary to forge unity to create a mass upsurge for establishing all the lost rights and ensuring the fall of the current regime.

He said the people of Bangladesh are now going through immense suffering due to the misrule of the Awami League government. “People want to get rid of this pain.”

The BNP secretary general questioned why Awami League does not recognise the role of Maulana Bhasani in the country and the party. “Maulana Bhasani was the founding president of Awami League. But they (AL leaders) do not recognise him even once.”

Stating that Maulana Bhasani dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the poor, helpless and hardworking people of Bangladesh, he proposed setting up a Maulana Bhasani Foundation to commemorate the contributions of the great national leader.

Fakhrul bemoaned that there is no other name, except one person, in the textbook for school children. “It means no one, except one person, has the contributions to the independence, the struggles and the changes in people’s lives in the country. ”