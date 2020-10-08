HP unit starts training camp after long COVID-19 hiatus

The high-performance unit of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has started a training camp after a long gap due to coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at the academy ground in Mirpur.
Naimur Rahman Durjoy, the chairman of HP, said this camp will continue to the last week of November.
“The COVID-19 situation had been allowing us to host a training camp as the players were stuck idle at their home. And at the same time, we were waiting to secure a guideline from the ministry to resume cricketing activities. We started a training camp of HP from today,” Naimur Rahman told the media on Wednesday.
Most of the members of HP will take part in a one-day league comprising three teams including all the members of Bangladesh national side, but the camp is not only aiming to play to this series.
Since the head coach of HP Toby Radford is yet to come to Bangladesh due to COVID-19 restriction, the camp will be supervised by the local coaches. However, the foreign coaches will be available within 11-12 October as HP chairman told the media.
Like the national team, HP was also scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in September. But the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 has forced to cancel that tour. However, HP chairman is confident to arrange a series for HP in the coming months.