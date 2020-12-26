How will our leaders take Butenis’ comment?

In his speech of 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman protested in strong language against the oppression, repressing and killing by the Pakistan rulers. In his 18 minute speech, he detailed the 24 years of history about how the Bengalis were deprived, he spoke of how to face the enemy and gave directives to the people. But not a single of his words were objectionable or hurtful.

Back to the Patricia Butenis issue. From 13 April 2003 to 23 June 2007 she had been on diplomatic posting in Bangladesh. That was from the tail end of the BNP-led four-party rule up till the first few months of the military-backed caretaker government.

In a recent interview with Charles Stewart Kennedy of the US Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training’s Foreign Affairs Oral History Programme, Patricia Butenis said that her time in Bangladesh had been wonderful. She praised the people of Bangladesh, but said she could not do the same about the politicians of Bangladesh. She said that the activities of Bangladesh’s politicians were an embarrassment for her. They all wanted to involve her in politics. (Bangladesh Protidin, 23 December 2020)

Butenis said leaders of various political parties would contact her and would want some form of support and assistance from her. This did not happen in all countries. She said that they would even tell her to convey messages to the prime minister or to the opposition. She said her predecessor Harry Thomas had said that the US ambassador in Bangladesh was a king.

The ambassadors of other countries too imagined themselves to be kings in Bangladesh. It is our politicians who gave them this attitude.

According to the book ‘Wikileaks Bangladesh,’ in a wire of 7 November 2006, Patricia Butenis had written that she (as ambassador) and her political officer had met with the chief election commissioner MA Aziz and advised him to resign. But Aziz had been determined to cling on to his office.

The wire of 10 December said that ambassador Butenis and the British high commissioner Anwar Chowdhury has called upon Awami League president Sheikh Hasina to create an understanding attitude so as to end the stalemate created over the election. The next month they met her again as well as BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.